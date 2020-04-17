Bhumi Pednekar To Anushka Sharma - B-town Divas Who Rocked The Floor In Red Gowns

Apart from compelling performances in films, Bollywood divas have often redefined power and strength with their style file. And, when it comes to symbolising power or fire, what could be the better colour than red. Check out how divas from Bhumi Pednekar to Anushka Sharma nailed the red gown look and set the internet on fire.

B-town divas in a red gown

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a tangerine red gown for an award function. The tube-gown was complemented with ruffles all-over and a thigh-high slit. The Bala actor glammed up her look with silver high-heels. The nude makeup palette and a sleek hairdo completed her look.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has often proved that the colour red can turn many heads. Back in 2015, she picked a red strapless floor-grazing gown to add a dash of elegance on the carpet. To complete her red look, she wore red lipstick.

Alia Bhatt

Be it a photoshoot or an event, Alia Bhatt has always managed to amp up the energy with her bold and eye-catching outfits. For an award function in 2018, Alia picked a cherry red tulle gown that featured a deep neckline and tulle detailing on the shoulders. With red lips, a sleek eyeliner and a pop of highlighter, the Dear Zindagi actor looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Tabu

Tabu's vibrant red-hued outfit stole the limelight and turned into a sartorial delight for many fans during a fashion event in February 2019. To keep the jewellery minimal, Tabu wore a dazzling bracelet and a pair of studs. Her eye makeup and red lips matched with her attire. To complete her look, she wore a pair of black sandals.

Shraddha Kapoor

For a song in her previous film Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor looked mesmerising in a burgundy wine gown. The dramatic silhouettes and a pair of black earrings complimented her outfit. Her nude makeup and pink lips perfectly matched the vibes of her overall attire.

