Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' & Other Films That IMDb Doesn't Seem Very Fond Of

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular names in Bollywood. He has worked in various films throughout his career and he also has some interesting upcoming projects. Some of the movies of the actor were hit while some did not perform well at the box office. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's movies that are lowest rated according to IMDb. The list has some surprising movies.

Kartik Aaryan's movies that have low ratings

Kaanchi

Kartik Aaryan appeared in the movie Kaanchi: The Unbreakable in 2014. The movie was a romantic film directed and bankrolled by Subhash Ghai. The movie featured Mishti and Kartik in the lead roles. The story of the movie was about a woman named Kaanchi (Mishti) whose boyfriend Binda (Kartik Aaryan) gets killed by a politician's son. Furthermore, she plans to avenge the death of her lover. The movie has received a rating of 4.3 on IMDb.

Here's the brand new poster of #SubhashGhai's #Kaanchi, featuring Kartik Tiwari and newcomer Mishti. pic.twitter.com/1m5LY0Atqo — Biscoot TV (@BiscootTV) March 6, 2014

Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan's recently released Love Aaj Kal also failed to impress the audience. The movie released on Valentine's Day 2020. The movie has received a rating of 5 on IMDb out of 10. Imtiaz Ali's film featured Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Guest iin London

Kartik Aaryan acted in Guest iin London that also featured actors Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi. Guest iin London was made as a sequel to the 2010 film Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?. The original movie featured Ajay Devgn and Konkana Sen Sharma in pivotal roles Kartik Aaryan played the role of Aryan Shergill, who is in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend until the guests portrayed by Paresh Rawal and his wife Tanvi Azmi arrive. The movie has received a rating of 5.4 on IMDb out of 10.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

The story of Pati Patni Aur Woh revolved around the life of a married man who gets enticed by the beauty and charm of a girl who just arrives in the city on a business trip. The friendship between the two grows stronger and things soon begin to get out of hand. However, things take a serious turn when the man’s wife finds out about the affair. What follows next forms the crux of the film. The film received a 5.8 rating on IMDb out of 10.

