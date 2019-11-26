Bhumi Pednekar Aces Indian As Well As Western Looks For Pati Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Bhumi Pednekar surprised everyone recently when she shared her glam avatar through her social media profile. It was surreal to see the Dum Laga Ke Haisha's Bhumi Pednekar donning a glam avatar in her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The simple chubby girl from Dum Laga Ke who made a mark in Bollywood by portraying roles with simplistic or social causes will be seen in a fresh avatar in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles as well. It is a remake of the 1978 classic movie of the same name and is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2019 releasing on December 6.

Bhumi Pednekar glam looks

Bhumi Pednekar wore a satin green short dress at a recent photoshoot acing the high school girl look. The highlight of the green monotone body-hugging dress is the floral prints. For her hairstyle, she has side-parted her hair and paired sturdy silver-gold block heel to go with the look.

Bhumi Pednekar wore a black and gold sequined bodycon evening gown while pairing it up with golden stilettoes. She gave her hair a beachy wave look which subtly complemented the shimmery dress.

Bhumi Pednekar gives a cowgirl vibe in this avatar wearing dark brown leather-like culottes and paired it up with a white bralette. She wore a sheer top over the bralette to complete the look. The black heeled boots complimented the look perfectly.

Bhumi Pednekar: On the work front

Bhumi Pednekar has her hands full in 2019 with three back to back successes at the box office including Tushar Hiranandani's Saand Ki Aankh, Amar Kaushik's Bala and Mudassar Aziz's Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Bhumi Pednekar will next appear alongside Vicky Kaushal in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One--The Haunted Ship and Karan Johar's period drama Takht releasing in 2020. Reportedly, the actor has been signed for Rakesh Sharma's biopic Saare Jahan Se Accha and Sagar Shirgaonkar's Rajasthani Rani which will hit the floors next year.

