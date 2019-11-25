Pati Patni Aur Woh: 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Has A Roving Eye, Here’s Proof

Kartik Aaryan is set to feature alongside actors Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film directed by Mudassar Aziz and is set to release on December 6, 2019, and will be a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The movie will be about a cheating husband who starts dating another woman despite being married. To promote the upcoming film, the main cast composing of Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi, recently filmed an episode of Back Benchers with its host, Farah Khan.

Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi on Farah Khan's Back Benchers

The leading trio of Pati Patni Aur Woh has just finished shooting for the next episode of Farah Khan's Back Benchers today. Back Benchers is a Flipkart video original quiz show and is the first of its kind on the platform. The host of the show, Farah, even posted a group picture with Pati Patni Aur Woh's lead cast on her official Instagram page.

The caption for Farah's post cleverly and humorously hints at the character that Kartik will be playing in the film. In the caption, she jokingly mentions that the Pati (Kartik Aaryan) is clearly more interested in the dean (Farah's role in the show), a reference to the fact that Kartik is going to be playing the role of an unfaithful husband in the film. Further, she praises Kartik by saying that he is not only a pretty face but is also intelligent. Ananya and Bhumi are referred to as ex-students as the two had previously appeared in the show in a prior episode. Below is the post that Farah shared on her Instagram a few hours ago.

Kriti Sanon to also be in Pati Patni Aur Woh?

A fact that not many are aware of, is that actor Kriti Sanon will be playing a special role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is also set to feature in another upcoming film, Panipat, where she will star alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor. Interestingly, both of Kriti's upcoming movies are set to be released on December 6, 2019, making it a certainty that they will clash at the Box Office as competitors.

