Bhumi Pednekar's Love For Red Outfits Is Evident In These Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar is known for her versatility in acting and stellar performances in every movie she has been a part of. Apart from that, the actor is also famous for posting pictures of her glamorous looks on her social media. Let’s take a look at the actor’s best looks wearing red outfits.

Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's' Best Songs; 'Subah Ki Train' And Others

Bhumi Pednekar red outfits

The actor was recently clicked in a red gown at an award function. She was seen in a strapless red gown that had ruffle details all over it. The thigh-high slit in this floor-length gown added the extra oomph factor to the ensemble. Bhumi Pednekar opted for minimal makeup and a neat hairdo to complete her look.

Bhumi Pednekar Is A Sight To Behold In All-black Ethnic, See Pictures

Bhumi Pednekar looked adorable in this apparel. She was seen in what looked like a red sweatshirt type top that was tucked in her black skirt. Her black skirt had zip detail at the front. She completed the look with a cute smile on her face and let her wavy hair loose.

Bhumi Pednekar And Samiksha Pednekar's Pictures Are Absolute '#siblinggoals'; See Pics

In this picture, Bhumi Pednekar is seen with Laxmi Agarwal after watching the film Chhapaak. Bhumi was seen in a red full-sleeved top and a black mini skirt. She accessorised her look with a black shoulder bag. Laxmi wore a red saree.

Bhumi Pednekar's Tribute To Her 'forever,unconditional And Loyal Love' Catches Our Feels

In this mischievous look of Bhumi Pednekar, she stunned her fans in red once again. The actor wore a red top with a cold shoulder and paired it with matching red trousers. She accessorised her look with oversized hoop earrings and a cocktail ring.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.