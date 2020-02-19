Bhumi Pednekar Welcomes Arshad Warsi As He Joins The Cast Of G. Ashok's 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been filming for her upcoming horror thriller Durgavati since last month, took to her Instagram account and officially announced the inclusion of actor Arshad Warsi in the film. The Bala actor shared a picture of Arshad Warsi posing with director G.Ashok on the sets of the film and captioned the post as "Welcome on board @arshad_warsi sir, I have adored you for years and am so excited to finally get a chance to work with you :) Thank you for becoming a part of this special film.". The film is a remake of director G.Ashok's 2018 Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie which had Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

Take a look:

Arshad Warsi will be seen playing a negative character. If the original movie is anything to go by, Arshad Warsi will be essaying the role played by actor Jayaram. In the film, Jayaram played the role of a shrewd politician who creates havoc in the life of the protagonist.

The shooting of Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar went on floors in late January 2020. The film has been making headlines for the speculations about the rest of the cast of the film. Now that Arshad Warsi has been confirmed, we know that he will be essaying the antagonist's role in the thriller. It was earlier reported that Dev D actor Mahie Gill has also joined the cast of the film.

About the film

The story of Durgavati revolves around the life of a female IAS officer named Chanchala Chohan, who is imprisoned in a haunted house. Eventually, things get intense as she gets possessed by a spirit. The scary thriller film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra and presented by Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar.

