Bhumi Pednekar's Inspirational Dialogues From Her Films That Will Make Your Day

Bhumi Pednekar is known to break norms by choosing quirky and unique roles. Her fans find her dialogue delivery on point and the way she portrays her every character is outstanding. Here are some of the best inspirational dialogues delivered by Bhumi Pednekar in her movies.

"Sahi umar batane mein ke hai ... par asal mein aurat us umar ka sahi hisaab na lage sake hai joh usne apne liye jee ho"

The dialogue is from Bhumi’s movie Saand Ki Aankh. The biopic drama was based on the life of the oldest sharpshooters of India. The movie itself is very inspiring and delivers aa powerful message. The dialogue explains that no matter how successful a woman becomes; she is always uncomfortable to disclose her real age. This is because there is no shame in revealing the real age, but the reality is that a woman is unable to accurately calculate the years that she has lived for herself.

"Jahan chah wahan raah hoti hai ... aur jahan pyar wahan parwah hoti hai."

This dialogue is from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The romantic comedy starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in lead roles. The movie had many quirky and hard-hitting dialogues that were loved by many. This dialogue says that where there is a will, there is a way and where there is love, there is a concern.

"Darwazay Demaag Ke Khulay Rakho, Bathroom Ke Nahi"

Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar starred in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha that was based on a social issue of having toilets inside the house. The dialogue throws light on the issue and also on people’s thinking. The dialogue says that people should keep their thoughts open and not toilet doors.

"Phir kabhi kisi ne aapke hasi ki tareef ki ... toh sochiyega yeh hasi aapke chehre pe hai kis wajah se"

This dialogue is also from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. It says that If someone praises your smile then think about who's the person behind that smile on your face. Bhumi highlighted the importance of being happy and also knowing the reason behind it in this dialogue.

