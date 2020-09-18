Neha Dhupia Gives Glimpse Of Her '2 Am Buggy Rides' With 'Roadies' Buddies; Watch

On Friday, Neha Dhupia gave a glimpse of her midnight stroll with her Roadies Revolution buddies- Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood, and Prince Narula. As seen in the video, the four stars, all masked, could be seen travelling in a car. The song Memories by Maroon 5 could be heard playing in the backdrop. Sharing the video, Neha wrote, "2 am Buggy rides with the buddies ... #workmode #mask #setlife #roadiesrevolution."

As soon as Neha Dhupia's Instagram post was up, fans gushed to comment on it. While some hailed the team's dedication and wrote, "Keep it up", a user also called them his 'favourite'. An amused fan called Neha Dhupia a 'shining star'. Take a look at the video below.

Neha gives a glimpse of 2 am ride with buddies

Recently, Neha Dhupia shared a video and gave a sneak peek into how she got completely sanitised before she began shooting for Roadies Revolution. In the video, Neha could be seen getting sanitised by the spray. After this, she also got her temperature and oxygen checked. Sharing the video, Dhupia wrote, "Feels ... back to set life with all safety checks Roadies Revolution. Back on the road."

More so, she also thanked the team. Strict sanitisation on the sets of Roadies Revolution presumably began after Rapper Raftaar, who is one of the mentors on show, along with Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, took to his Instagram stories and informed fans that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Raftaar has isolated himself and is home quarantined.

Along with Roadies Revolution, Neha is simultaneously shooting for her chat show, No Filter Neha Season 5. She virtually spoke to Sonu Sood and Saif Ali Khan. Recently, she posted a video and gave a glimpse of her next guest on the show. Neha spoke to former Indian captain, Sourav Ganguly. "One of Indian cricket’s most legendary captains, find out all that Dada has to say on the latest episode of No Filter Neha Season 5, At Home Edition," wrote Neha as she posted a video of the same.

Neha Dhupia chats with Sourav Ganguly

