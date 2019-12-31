Bhumi Pednekar's Upcoming Movies In 2020; From 'Takht' To 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor shot to fame with the movie Dum Lagake Haisha, where she featured alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor was widely appreciated for her role in the movie. Bhumi Pednekar is known to have evolved as a star with her commendable acting skills. Currently, the actor is gearing up for numerous projects in the coming year. Here are a few upcoming movies of Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, will have a theatrical release in the year 2020. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events that occurred in Mumbai. The movie features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Takht

Takht is an ensemble starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will reportedly go on floors by the end of February next year. The movie is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is helmed by Karan Johar.

Also Read| Durgavati: Shooting date, plot details of Bhumi Pednekar's next revealed

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar is almost identical to sister Samiksha, check out their pic

Durgavati

The movie Durgavati is a horror film and a remake of a Telugu blockbuster. The Telugu blockbuster horror film titled Bhagaamathie stars the Baahubali 2 actor Anushka Shetty. Durgavati is directed by Ashok G and the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar. The movie- Durgavati is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. The movie features Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar's best movies of 2019: From 'Saand Ki Aankh' to 'Bala'

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar's best wedding-inspired looks you must check out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.