Durgavati: Shooting Date, Plot Details Of Bhumi Pednekar's Next Revealed

Bala actor Bhumi Pednekar will be seen starring opposite her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha co-star Akshay Kumar in the film Durgavati. Despite the makers denying that the film was being made, the status of the film was confirmed after Akshay Kumar posted the news a few weeks back. It has now been revealed that the shooting of the film will commence next year in Madhya Pradesh.

It has been reported by a leading gossip website that Durgavati will be shot in Madhya Pradesh, and the shooting of the film will begin from January 14, 2020. According to the source, the movie will be shot of real locations and tourist spots like Sadar Manzil, Moti Mahal as well as some municipal schools. It has also been reported that Bhumi Pednekar will play the role of an IAS officer who gets trapped in a house that is haunted. She is being interrogated in a corruption case, which involves a politician. According to reports, Bhumi Pednekar has already started her readings with the director of the movie, Ashok G. the team of Durgavati is busy working on deciding and finally locking a look for Bhumi’s character. It has also been reported that the rest of the supporting cast of the movie is yet to be decided.

The movie Durgavati is a horror film and a remake of a Telugu blockbuster. The Telugu blockbuster horror film titled Bhagaamathie and it stars the Bahubaali 2 actor Anushka Shetty. Durgavati is directed by Ashok G and the movie is presented by Bhushan Kumar. The movie- Durgavati is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films.

About Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar will also be doing another horror film that will release in 2020. It has been confirmed that she will be seen starring with Vicky Kaushal in the movie Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship. The movie is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and id based on a real-life story of a man from Mumbai who gets trapped on a washed-up haunted ship. The movie was slated to release on November 15, 2019. however, it was later postponed till the next year.

