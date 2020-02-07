'Justin Bieber: Seasons' Premiere Sets YouTube Originals' Viewing Record

Justin Bieber has set a new benchmark in the history of YouTube. The premiere episode of his Justin Bieber: Seasons ranks as the most-watched debut episode on YouTube Originals. Additionally, Bieber has also been ranked as the first artist to reach 50 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, further solidifying his status as a popular artist on the platform.

Justin Bieber: Seasons sets YouTube viewing records

Justin Bieber: Seasons grabbed the attention of 32.65 million viewers across approximately 100 countries in just a week's time. It is giving a tough competition to other YouTube Originals like Cobra Kai Season 2 and Liza on Demand. The episode took YouTube Originals by storm.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni Starrer 'Oh Baby' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Now

Justin Bieber: Seasons takes the audience behind the scenes to show Bieber's creative process when it comes to music, the things that motivated him to start the fifth album studio and the aftermath of his decision to cancel the shows of his 2017 Purpose Tour.

Apart from giving an insight into his career, he has also given the fans a glimpse of his private life that includes never-seen-before clips from his wedding to Hailey Baldwin Bieber. It also shows clips from interviews with his wife - Hailey Bieber, who he calls his companions and collaborators.

ALSO READ | Top Jim Carrey Movies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Justin Bieber: Seasons is directed and executive produced by OBB Pictures' Michael D Ratner. The documentaries are produced by Bieber Time Films, OBB Pictures and SB Projects. Along with Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Manson serve as the executive producers for SB Projects and Michael D Ratner, Scott Ratner, and Kfir Goldberg serve as executive producers for OBB pictures.

ALSO READ | 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Now

As part of YouTube's programming strategy, all the new originals that include series and specials are available free of cost for the viewers. YouTube has released the first six episodes of Justin Bieber: Seasons so far. They all are available on Bieber's official YouTube channel. The sixth episode released on February 05, 2020. The latest episode reflects the immense pressure Bieber has experienced since he came to the spotlight at a very young age.

ALSO READ | Best Songs From 'Psycho' That You Would Want To Play On Loop

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.