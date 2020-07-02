Sushant Singh Rajput & Ankita's Unreleased Video 'Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho' Goes Viral, Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are still flooding the internet with unseen videos, clips and pictures of the late actor. Recently, a music video of Sushant and his former girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande popped up on the internet which was not released before. Here's what it is about.

Unreleased music video of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande surfaces on the internet

The music video called Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho is apparently from the sets of the daily soap, Pavitra Rishta. Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande played the lead characters, Manav and Archana in the show. The video, which did not release until now, shows Sushant and Ankita's characters from Pavitra Rishta romancing each other.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Postmorterm Report Says 'A Case Of Suicide, No Foul Play'

Many such videos and clips of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande have gone viral on the internet. In one such video, the late actor could be seen proposing Ankita for marriage on the sets of a dance reality show called. A blushing Ankita replies with a yes and the couple then hugs each other on the stage. Here's a look at the video.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty Were Going To Get Married By Year-end?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and started dating. The couple was known to be going strong and were even engaged to marry until their breakup in 2016. According to reports, even after their breakup, Sushant and Ankita wished the best for each other.

Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Could Not Make Friends: "They Don’t Take My Calls"

After Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, Ankita Lokhande met his family in Bandra although she did not attend his last rites. In an interview with a daily portal, the late actor's father revealed that Ankita was the only girl linked with Sushant to whom he spoke. In the same interview, Sushant's friend, Sandip Ssingh revealed that Ankita Lokhande could not control her tears even days after the actor passed away. He also said words cannot express what the former couple meant to each other.

Also Read: Ayushmann Hadn't Been In Touch With Sushant; Says 'Never Know What’s Behind That Smile'

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. He went on to star in a number of critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath and many more. His last silver screen release was Chhichore.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday morning of June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra residence. His last rites were carried out on Tuesday at Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Jacky Bhagnani and others were also present.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens An Emotional Post For The Actor; Deletes It Later

Also Read: When Sushant Opened Up About Split With Ankita: Not Every Experience Teaches You Something

Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput's Romantic Gesture On 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' Won Hearts; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.