Sushant Singh Rajput's Final Postmorterm Report Says 'A Case Of Suicide, No Foul Play'

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death had left everyone in a state of shock. Recently the final post-mortem reports of the actor were received by the police. As per reports by media portals, here's what it says.

What does Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem reports say?

Sushant Singh Rajput's final postmortem reports says that the actor had indeed died from hanging himself. After a detailed analysis, the final report was signed by five doctors. There is said to be no struggle marks or external injuries on the actor's body. His nails were also clean.

According to reports in news portals, Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem states that the cause of death was clearly a suicide. No sign of foul play has been found. The theories which linked Disha Salian's death (Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager) to the actor's death have been refuted. Disha Salian worked for the talent management company run by Uday Singh Gauri and according to media reports, had met Sushant Singh Rajput only once.

The initial postmortem report, which was signed by three doctors, said that the reason for Sushant Singh Rajput's death asphyxia as a result of hanging. According to reports, his viscera (which are the internal organs in the body's main cavities) has been preserved and sent a chemical analysis. Reports also claim that the police asked the Directorate of Forensic Science Services to speed up the chemical analytic process at the forensic lab.

The police have recorded the statements of 23 people so far regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death. These include Sushant's father and three sisters, Sanjay Sridhar (Sushant's chartered accountant), Siddharth Pithani (Sushant's creative manager and friend), Mohd. Shaikh (Sushant's cook), the keysmith and his brother, Uday Singh Gauri (Sushant's business manager), Radhika Nihalani (Sushant's PR manager), Kushal Zaveri (Sushant's manager), Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra and some others. According to reports, the CCTV camera of the building was also checked and Sushant's pet dog was found alive in the next room.

News of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke on Sunday morning of June 14, 2020. His body was found in Bandra home by his domestic help. The actor's last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family. Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rajkummar Rao, Jacky Bhagnani, Vivek Oberoi and few others were also in attendance.

