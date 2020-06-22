When Kriti Sanon Said Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Better Actor Than Varun & Tiger; See Here

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are coming up with old pictures and videos of the actor to honour his memory. Recently, a video went viral on the internet where Kriti Sanon could be seen rating Sushant higher than Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff on the acting meter. Here's what it is about.

Kriti Sanon rates Sushant Singh Rajput highest on the acting meter

On a popular chat show last year, Kriti Sanon was asked to rank a list of actors based on their acting skills. The show is popular for its rapid-fire round, and had Sushant in the options, for who according to Kriti acted best. The list included Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. Kriti promptly ranked Sushant on the top of the list during the rapid-fire, followed by Varun, Kartik, Ayushmann and Tiger.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Shares Screenshot Of Her Throwback Tweet; Asks 'Can We Skip The Rest Of 2020'?

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput had starred together in Raabta which released in 2017. The movie had a rather unusual story of rebirth intertwined into a modern love story. Besides Kriti and Sushant, the movie also starred Jim Sarbh in the role of a villain. Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan.

Kriti Sanon was one of the few Bollywood celebs who reached Sushant Singh Rajput's home soon after the actor's death was reported. She has also put up a series of pictures of her and Sushant remembering the actor. Adding a caption, she wrote, "Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you..💔 and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..❤️".

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Blasts Trolls After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says, 'social Media Is The Fakest Place'

Recently, another old video of Sushant Singh Rajput has also gone viral on the internet. In the video, Sushant could be seen grooving and lip-syncing to the song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai along with his Chhichore co-star Naveen Polishetty. Take a look:

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Dancing To 'Koi Mil Gaya' From KKHH Will Make You Remember Him, Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday morning, June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra home. His last rites were performed on Tuesday at Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Hits Back At Trolls After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Calls Social Media 'fakest Place'

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Wished Sushant Singh Rajput Kept His 'childlike Smile Alive' In 2018 Post

Also Read: Heartbroken Kriti Sanon Says 'A Part Of My Heart Has Gone Away With Sushant Singh Rajput'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.