Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Maharashta Min Jitendra Awhad Seeks 'detailed Enquiry'

Dr Jitendra Awhad joined the list of politicians who sought an enquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Maharashtra Housing Minister expressed his worry at the ‘cartel story’, amid reports that the late actor was ‘boycotted’ by some of the big production houses. The politician hoped that no other newcomer faces the same situation as the ‘upcoming talented actor’ who arrived in Mumbai from Patna to make his mark.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, Dr Jitendra Awhad asked if Sushant’s movies were banned or stopped or if he was ‘forcibly removed’ from the projects. The leader added that he will be meeting Maharashta Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in this regard, so that the ‘truth’ comes out in public domain after the ‘suspicion’ arising out of the questions.

Here are the tweets

In my personal capacity I think that a detailed enquiry should be done in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case.

We have lost a upcoming talented actor who came from Patna to make place for himself in #Bollywood

The cartel story is scary and no newcomer should go thru such torture — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 17, 2020

I m personally meeting home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP and demanding a enquiry and the truth should b in public domain

We're his movies stopped ?

We're his movies banned?

Was he forcibly removed from certain movies ?

Many such questions are doing rounds and leading to suspicion — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 17, 2020

Earlier, Anil Deshmukh had stated that Sushant was suffering from clinical depression due to professional rivalry and that the Mumbai Police will probe this angle too. After Sushant’s maternal uncle had asserted that he could not commit suicide, Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey were among those who demanded a probe into his death. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had blamed the industry for his death, while claiming that he lost seven films in six months.

Even locals from his hometown Patna, during their candle-light tribute to him at Kargil Chowk had called for a Cental Bureau of Investigation probe into his death.

Some of the celebrities of the film industry also lashed out at the big names and the industry norms, after Sushant’s death, also leading to the nepotism debate coming to the fore again. Netizens have also been unfollowing some of these top stars from film families on social media, leading to a significant drop in their followers. Many like Shekhar Kapur recalled some of the tough moments that Sushant had shared with them

Sushant’s ashes were immersed in river Ganga by his family on Thursday. His last rites were held at a Vile Parle crematorium on Monday, after he was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Star's post-mortem report confirmed asphyxia due to hanging as his cause of death.

Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case, recording statements of his close friends like Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra and staff.

