Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'Abetment' Case Lodged Against Rhea Chakraborty In Bihar

A complaint was filed in a Bihar court over Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Saturday, accusing actor and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of 'abetting the suicide.' This comes shortly after Mumbai Police on June 18 interrogated Rhea Chakraborty over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput for over eleven hours at the Bandra Police Station.

The case which has been filed by Kundan Kumar, a resident of Patahi locality in Muzaffarpur, has alleged "financial and mental exploitation” of Sushant Singh Rajput at the hands of Rhea Chakraborty citing acts of 'abetment of suicide' in the petition.

“My client is a huge fan of Rajput and has been deeply distressed by his suicide. He has filed his complaint under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 420 (fraud),” said the lawyer as per PTI reports.

During her interrogation recently, Rhea Chakraborty had allegedly suggested that Sushant Singh was suffering from 'depression' claiming that he had refused to take his medications and had instead turned towards yoga and meditation for solace. She also claimed that Sushant's sister was aware of his 'mental condition' and that she reportedly also asked his sister to stay with him. Rhea also agreed during the interrogation to having a fight with the late actor recently after which she left his apartment.

The police are still probing the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. So far they have recorded statements of 15 people. The petition which has been presented before Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar is slated for hearing on June 24 in the Bihar court.

Meanwhile, amid allegations against top Bollywood celebrities, a criminal complaint was recently filed in a court on Wednesday, accusing key Bollywood members of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The complaint filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, accuses big-wigs of abetting his suicide by trying to 'stall his career'. Rajput's father K K Singh and Actor Kangana Ranaut have been named as witnesses. IPC sections 306, 109, 504, and 506 mainly pertaining to abetment of suicide have been invoked in the petition.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 triggering furious reactions across the country. He is reported to have died of asphyxia due to hanging, as per his post-mortem report. His last rites were held the next day and on June 18, his family immersed his ashes in river Ganga in Bihar.

