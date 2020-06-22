Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Priyanka Chopra 'stunned', Recalls Astrophysics Discussions

Priyanka Chopra was among the stars from the film industry who expressed her shock and grief at the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. The actor shared that she was ‘stunned’ with the news and empathised with the difficulty he was going through. The Mary Kom star also recalled their conversations on astrophysics at sunrise, while conveying her condolences to his near and dear ones.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a selfie with Sushant, hoping her friend is ‘at peace’ wherever he was after being in ‘pain.’ She felt Sushant was ‘gone too soon’ and that she was at a loss of words to make sense of the ‘huge loss.’

Here’s the post

Earlier, many other stars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal had reacted to the news with sadness and shock. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous Chief Minsiters also shared their thoughts on social media. Sachin Tendulkar and several other members of the sports fraternity were also saddened by the news.

Mumbai Police confirmed that Sushant was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai’s suburban Bandra. They were reportedly alerted by the domestic help, who entered the house with others’ help after the actor did not answer the door. His mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.

His family has left for Mumbai, and his mortal remains are reportedly set to be taken to his hometown Patna for last rites on Monday.

Sushant had featured in numerous popular ventures in his over-a-decade long career, starting with the TV show Pavitra Rishta and blockbusters like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK and Chhichhore.

