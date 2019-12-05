Bhushan Kumar Says Profit Margin Is Higher In Content-driven Films

Bhushan Kumar is the chairman and managing director of Super Cassettes Industries Limited, also known as T-Series. His successful banner T-series has delivered many hits this year which includes the blockbuster film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He is gearing up for his upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh which is releasing on December 6. Recently, the producer went candid and shared his opinions regarding his films and the content in general.

'Content, not stars, is the key to box-office success'

The producer spoke to a media publication regarding his films in the past two years. He said that the films proved that the audience will definitely go to the theatres to watch good content. He also said that films need to have good content these days. Earlier people went to watch movies that either had a big star cast or if the movies featured audiences' favourite superstars. He further added that these things have changed in the past 2-3 years, saying that the profit margins are much higher in the concept-driven films. When he was asked about the kind of films that the audience connects to these days he said that the actors in the film matter only if the film has fantastic content.

He also spoke to the news daily about the sort of films that have a huge star cast. He also said that there are many actors who only work with good content. If not, the film will either not work or will attract the audience only for a few days. The producer also said that he has associated himself with Anand L. Rai and he is helping him make some great content. He also said that T-Series was also collaborating with Luv Ranjan for the remake of Chupke Chupke.

T-Series has several movies lined up including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D, Malang, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, a film with Anurag Basu and another with Anubhav Sinha, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Mumbaiya Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2. Also read: Panipat Film Controversy Escalates About THIS Dialogue, Kriti Sanon Speaks Up

