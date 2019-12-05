Panipat Film Controversy Escalates About THIS Dialogue, Kriti Sanon Speaks Up

Kriti Sanon in the role of Parvatibai has grabbed everyone's attention soon after the trailer of Panipat was launched. The actor's performance in the trailer of the film was highly appreciated by the audience. Many also compared the movie with Bajirao Mastani. The release date of the film got closer and started attracting many controversies related to the film. Recently, a dialogue in the trailer of the movie by Kriti Sanon has lead to a controversy.

Here is what Kriti said

Kriti Sanon is essaying the role of Sadashivrao Bhau's wife Parvatibai in the movie. In the trailer, Kriti's character Parvatibai says to her husband Sadashivrao Bhau before going for the war that, “Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain.” The dialogue was not very well received by many and reportedly, a descendant of Peshwa Bajirao sent a notice to the makers. In an interview with a media publication, Kriti Sanon was asked for her opinion on this matter. The Luka Chuppi actor expressed her views. She said that she also read it and when the viewers will watch the film they will realise that the dialogue is said in an innocent manner.

Kriti further added that the dialogue was said just to show a wife's insecurity and jealousy that all women have. She feels that women are protective of their husbands, especially when they are going to be away for a long time. Kriti mentioned that there is a sense of insecurity which is supposed to be sweet and innocent which is the result of all the love that women have for their husbands.

The movie is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and is also featuring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the pivotal roles. The film is based on the third battle of Panipat. The movie is all set to hit the screens on December 6.

