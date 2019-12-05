Pati Chintu Tyagi Performs At A Delhi Mall As Crowd Goes Crazy, Watch Video

The cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh is promoting the movie in full swing. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film, a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The cast of the movie was seen promoting the film across the country in cities like Mumbai as well as in Delhi. It was also Kartik Aaryan's birthday and the actor celebrated his day with thousands of students who had gathered for the promotions.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan and the entire cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh took the movie promotions one step ahead. Kartik Aaryan who is essaying the role of a middle-class man Chintu Tyagi has shared the video on his social media. He captioned the video as "#PatiPatniAurWoh Rises ❤️🤟🏻 #ChintuTyagi #Tomorrow #6thDecember". In the video, Kartik is seen grooving on the beats of Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. The crowd is surrounding the actor, taking pictures and videos of him while Kartik is dancing his heart out.

The cast of the movie chose to promote their film at a shopping mall in Delhi. Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared the picture and some videos on her social media. The mall was crowded with thousands of people who showed up to meet the cast of the movie and also to be a part of the promotions. Here is the picture that Bhumi Pednekar shared on her Instagram story.

Pati Patni Aur Woh cast

While Kartik Aaryan is portraying the role of Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar is portraying the role of Chintu's wife. Ananya Panday will be seen as Tapasya who is the 'Woh' in the movie. Aparshakti Khurrana will be seen playing the supporting character in the movie.

Pati Patni Aur Woh release date

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar. The movie is starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The movie is all set to hit the screens tomorrow i.e. December 6.

