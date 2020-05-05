Bhushan Kumar Pays Tribute To Father Gulshan Kumar, Says 'hope I'm Making You Proud'

Chairman and Managing Director, T-series, Bhushan Kumar penned a heartfelt tribute for his father, Gulshan Kumar to mark his 64th birth anniversary. Bhushan paid tribute to his father with an emotional post on his Twitter handle. Bhushan extended his wishes and feels elated to be a part of his father’s dream to take the legacy of his family forward.

Bhushan Kumar's birthday wishes for late father Gulshan Kumar

The T-series music company owner penned a heartwarming note for his father along with a throwback picture of Gulshan Kumar. In the old snap, Gulshan can be seen sitting on a sofa while striking a pose for the camera. Feeling proud of accomplishing his father’s goals, Bhushan wrote that he feels blessed for being a part of his father’s dreams. He hopes that he is making his father proud somewhere with his work.

Read: Dhvani Bhanushali Collaborates With Bhushan Kumar And T-series For 'Jeetenge Hum'; Watch

Read: 'You Have Gone Too Soon': Bhushan Kumar Mourns Irrfan Khan's Untimely Demise

Happy Birthday Papa! I feel blessed for being a part of your dreams. And I hope I am making you proud somewhere. You were, are & will always be in our hearts, minds, celebrations & prayers. I love you. pic.twitter.com/8tApXL8zhp — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) May 5, 2020

Following his father's footsteps, Bhushan is surely leading his legacy well and took the label to greater heights by making T-Series the World's biggest YouTube Channel. As per reports, the filmmaker took over the reins of his channel at the age of 19 and mastered the management of one of the biggest corporate giants across the globe. Bhushan's team is backed by a team of young members who joined the chairman's company over the years. With his earthy intelligence and management instincts, Bhushan Kumar has emerged as an indigenous achiever spreading T-Series across a broad spectrum, fruiting success in all aspects.

Gulshan Kumar, who once started his career as a juice shop owner and then became a ‘cassette king’, is a person who is still in the collective memory of people. Gulshan caught the public eye when he played an important role in building a cassette empire in the country. Since childhood, Gulshan was fond of music and so he used to record original songs in his voice and sell them for a low price in Delhi before migrating to Mumbai.



Read: Did Bhushan Kumar Confirm 'Aashiqui 3' And Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin 2?

Read: 'Aashiqui 3' And 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' Great Franchises To Take Ahead: Bhushan Kumar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.