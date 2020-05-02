Dhvani Bhanushali Collaborates With Bhushan Kumar And T-series For 'Jeetenge Hum'; Watch

The coronavirus outbreak has got people confined to their houses, and amid which, many celebrities and singers are coming up with new songs to lift the spirits of their audience. Recently, Bhushan Kumar’s T-series came up with a new song Jeetenge Hum. Jeetenge Hum features Dhvani Bhanushali and aims towards encouraging people to stay positive and spread the love around them. Talking about the song, Bhushan Kumar said that T-series lives by the mantra that when words fail, music speaks. He added that Jeetenge Hum portrays the fighting spirit of India and T-series is extremely happy to feature Dhvani Bhanushali in this anthem that focuses on the message that the world will come out of these difficulties soon.

Jeetenge Hum is composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas and the lyrics of the song are penned by Manoj Muntashir. Interestingly, the video of the song is shot entirely on the phone with minimal resources and no technical support. The video is shot at Dhvani Bhanushali’s house. The video of the new age patriotic anthem features iconic landmarks from across the country with people from varied cultures and different backgrounds that includes the police force, firefighters, public service and healthcare workers, all representing the indomitable spirit of India.

Also Read| Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali breaks her silence on being taunted over nepotism

In the song, Dhvani Bhanushali portrays the character of a simple person with a girl-next-door kind of personality. Talking about the song, Dhvani Bhanushali said that Jeetenge Hum is a humble effort of spreading positivity and encouraging people to stay strong during a world crisis. She added that she is honoured to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and T-Series on this. She ended the conversation saying that the team hopes that it drives the message of love straight into the listener’s heart.

Also Read| Aditya Narayan's collaborations with Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar & Palak Muchhal

The lyricist of the song Manoj Muntashir said that India as a nation is fearless and the country has faced many difficulties and yet never failed. Therefore, the makers decided to celebrate this unique spirit with a song that depicts the nation’s undying commitment to triumph against all odds. He wrapped up the conversation saying Jeetenge Hum speaks about the youth of India who are fighters and survivors.

Also Read| Dhvani Bhanushali makes a noble donation of ₹50k on her birthday to daily wage earners

Also Read| Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' completes 1 year today; garners 750 mn+ views on YouTube

Source: PR Agency

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.