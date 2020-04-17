'Aashiqui 3' And 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' Great Franchises To Take Ahead: Bhushan Kumar

Bollywood has been in the era of remakes lately. Be it some iconic classic movies or songs, remakes and remixes have totally paved their way in the industry. In the recent past, it was reported that there are some of the movies of Amitabh Bachchan, makers are considering to remake and now it’s the filmmaker Bhushan Kumar who is taking his father Gulshan Kumar’s legacy forward by remaking two of his hit masterpieces Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi.

A few years back, Bhushan Kumar made the sequel of the 1990’s movie Aashiqui titled Aashiqui 2. It was a commercial success and the music of the movie was widely loved and appreciated. Recently, reports of an entertainment source suggested that Aashiqui is special for Bhushan Kumar and it is one of the most successful romantic franchises. The filmmaker is making the sequel titled Aashiqui 3 and it would be similar to the previous two films.

It would be a musical love story with an intense backdrop. Reports also suggest that besides the Aashiqui sequel, the makers are also planning to remake Gulshan Kumar’s Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi. Reportedly, it will also be another simplistic musical love story, a genre that has taken a backseat. The reports suggest that both films will be on papers, once things get back to normal. Later, Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news in a media interaction. He agreed that both Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi are great franchises to take forward. He further added that both the original films and the sequel Aashiqui 2 were a massive success and it would be a great responsibility for him to carry his father’s legacy ahead.

Aashiqui 2 is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, it was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Bhushan Kumar under the Vishesh Films and T-Series banners. It serves as a spiritual successor to the 1990 musical film Aashiqui and stars Shaad Randhawa and Mahesh Thakur in supporting roles, as well as Salil Acharya in a cameo appearance at the beginning of the film.

