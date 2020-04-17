Did Bhushan Kumar Confirm 'Aashiqui 3' And Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin 2?

Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin will soon get their reboot. Bhushan Kumar and T-Series will make Bollywood sequels of these films and add them to the list of Bollywood remakes. Read on to know more about what Kumar has to say about this:

ALSO READ |Mumbai Police's Nostalgic Tweet Urges Citizens To Avoid 'Nukkad' Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Bhushan Kumar confirms new instalments of Aashiqui & Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

The first Aashiqui was released in 1990 and featured Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. It was a super hit film. It got a sequel with Aashiqui 2, which featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Since then, there have been talks about a third installment to the franchise. Back in 2006, Mahesh Bhatt had stated that there will be a third part.

ALSO READ |Shatrughan Sinha On Sonakshi Sinha: If She Is Spotted Somewhere It Must Be Her Body Double

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra had said that the third part of the franchise will be filled with angst, love and music. But there was no progress on the same. Kumar and his team had also spoken about a remake of Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. It was said that both these films are musical love stories and the genre has taken a step back in recent times, so there will be movement when things get back to normal. Fans of T-Series Films are highly anticipating these films.

ALSO READ |Sunny Leone Kickstarts Summer Countdown; Is “day Dreaming Of May 4” With Beachy Pics

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox, Kim Kardashian, And Jared Leto's Meticulously Organised Kitchens; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.