Bhuvan Bam Attends World Economic Forum 2020 In Davos; Read Details

World Economic Forum (WEF) is a membership-based organisation and membership is made up of the world’s largest corporations. Bhuvan Bam is one of the most popular YouTubers in India. He became the first Indian YouTuber to attended WEF, read to know more about it.

Bhuvan Bum at World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos

The latest edition of World Economic Forum 2020 took place in Davos and Bhuvan Bum made his presence as the first-ever YouTube personality. Bhuvan is known for playing several characters on his BB Ki Vines channel, which has 16 million+ subscribers on YouTube. From taxes to climate change and gender equality, he expressed views on several subjects that were addressed by world leaders at the forum, to the media.

In a live video on WEF’s channel, Bhuvan Bum was seen talking about several issues. He said that it is clear from what they are seeing in Davos that climate change is real and we cannot ignore it any longer. It is up to companies, countries and the people to come together and act accordingly.

Earlier, in 2018, Bhuvan Bum has collaborated with YouTube Impact Lab Initiative. It is for creating awareness about girls’ education and has close to 3 million views. This initiative might have helped him a lot in receiving the invitation to attend WEF.

Bhuvan Bum was born on January 22, 1994. As, WEF took place on January 24, 2020, he was Davos during his birthday. Bhuvan even uploaded a picture and thanked his fans for the wishes.

In videos uploaded by World Economic Forum, Bhuvan Bum was seen presenting a few highlights. It was from Day 2 and Day 4 in Davos. Check out the videos.

Actor Deepika Padukone, too, attended the prestigious event. She was even felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum. It was for her contribution to mental health awareness.

