Bhuvan Bam Makes It To Forbes 30 Under 30 List; Shares A Heartwarming Post

Bhuvan Bam is one of the most popular YouTubers in the country today. He has garnered fame for his witty one-liners, incredible scripts, and hilarious jokes. Bam runs a YouTube channel by the name BB Ki Vines which has over 16.2 million subscribers. His career graph is only soaring and scaling new heights as he is also being offered commercials now.

Bhuvan Bam made it to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Bhuvan Bam has carved a niche for himself and is striving harder to present viewers with amazing content. Bam kickstarted his YouTube journey in 2015. He realised that very few people were creating videos in Hindi back then and created his channel and the rest is history. He shared an Instagram post to express how elated he was on making his way in Forbes 30 Under 30 List. Bhuvan Bam revealed that his childhood dream has come true. Check out his post below.

Bhuvan Bam's journey of BB Ki Vines

Back in 2015, Bhuvan Bam was a college goer who used to sing at a restaurant for pocket money. Though he was a performer, no one in his family would laugh at his jokes. However, he started with a 15-second video on YouTube and used his satire to slam media for irrational questions during the Kashmir floods. Later on, Bam also got many fans from Pakistan. One of the specialities of the YouTuber is, his videos have numerous characters and he acts for all of them. Therefore, in no time, Bhuvan Bam garnered millions of followers. He has also co-produced a short film Plus Minus, in which he played a titular character.

Brand endorsement

Bhuvan Bam is an influencer and has endorsed numerable brands. He also became the face of Lenskart and Pizza Hut launched a brand new campaign featuring him.



