Ranveer Singh Reveals '83 Logo And Bhuvan Bam Has THIS Cheeky Comment For It

The poster of '83 was recently released by actor Ranveer Singh on his official Instagram handle. Famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam dropped a cheeky comment on the picture. He can be seen making a famous meme reference in the comment.

Bhuvan Bam says 'That is what she said' about a post made by Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh recently uploaded the poster picture of the film '83. In the picture, the name of the film can be seen written in yellow over a similar coloured background.

In the caption for the post, he has written that it is coming, referring to the film. Fans across the country have left comments about their excitement for the film.

One of the many people to comment on the picture was YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam. He has put up a fun and quirky comment on the post. He has written “That’s what she said”.

It has also been frequently used in the US series, The Office. His comment has been liked by more than 7500 users. The reply section of the comment is also filled with appreciation for the man and his words.

Have a look at the post and the comment here.

Sunil Gavaskar’s character to be played by Tahir Raj Bhasin

The first look of Sunil Gavaskar’s character from the film '83 was also revealed by actor Ranveer Singh. He has written about the cricketer and referred to him as the little master in the caption.

In the picture, Tahir Raj Bhasin can be seen with a cricket bat. The picture looks like a candid shot and has the name of the film written in the background. Have a look at the post here:

