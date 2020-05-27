Bhuvan Bam Unfolds Ground Reality, Shares Emotional Video Amid Nationwide Lockdown

YouTube sensation and comedian Bhuvan Bam has been taking an initiative to talk to a few ‘lifelines’ of the society. Recently, the YouTube sensation shared a video where he is seen talking with a couple who has been affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Check out the video to hear their heart-wrenching story.

In the video shared by Bhuvan Bam, he is seen sitting with a couple who talk about the problems they have been facing during the coronavirus lockdown. The video starts with the man talking about what would happen if the lockdown gets extended. He says that if the nationwide lockdown extends, then it would be difficult to manage their daily lives.

The duo further says that if there wouldn’t be any help regarding travel and work, then they do not know what they would do to survive this crisis. The lady then informs that they cannot think of taking the option to walk to their hometown as it would take more than 3 days and walking is impossible with kids. Later in the video, Bhuvan Bam asks them how they are managing their kids amid these tough situations.

The lady replies that it is difficult to manage them, to give them food. She adds that if one packet of milk is arranged then they mix water with it so that they can manage that one packet as their meals for the whole day. There are shots in the video where the lady is seen breaking down and crying while talking about her kids. She says that they ask for food and money to buy food but it gets impossible to even arrange one meal for them. Bhuvan Bam posted the video with the caption, “Thousand families…one story”.

Reportedly, Bhuvan Bam has donated around Rs. 10 lakh and will be distributed between the PM-CARES Fund, the CM Relief Fund, and the Feeding India initiative. Talking to a news agency, 26-year-old Bhuvan said that he doesn't prefer to talk about donation or charity but the country needs this right now and one needs to go out of their way to help in any way they can. Talking about the relief funds, the YouTube sensation added that he is grateful to everyone who is fighting on the front line, and this is his way of giving it back to them.

