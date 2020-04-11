Bhuvan Bam, Arunabh Kumar & Others Start New Initiative For Daily Wage Earners

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, daily wage earners have taken a bad hit. Their business or work has been halted as everything is being shut down. During such trying times, many celebrities have come up with their support for these people. Among them, people like Arunabh Kumar and Bhuvan Bam have also pledged their support for the daily wage earners.

Arunabh Kumar, Bhuvan Bam and other content creators help daily wage earners

Arunabh Kumar is the founder of The Viral Fever (TVF) while Bhuvan Bham is a popular YouTuber who is known for his BBKiVines. Both of them, along with a few others like Gurpreet Singh, Founder of One Digital, have started the initiative called #CreatorsforWorkers. This is an act to support the daily wage earners who are currently out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with a daily portal, Arunabh Kumar has said that everyone was helping "those in need" either monetarily or by providing medical help. After working with the local groups, he felt that these people are not fully aware of the situation because all of the messages about COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19 lockdown are shared in Hindi or English rather than regional or native languages. Hence, Arunabh Kumar along with his "Creator" friends wants to reach out to these people through WhatsApp so that the people connected with them can make them understand the situation.

Bhuvan Bam, reportedly, is of the opinion that this initiative of theirs, will help those who do not have any contact with social media. He feels that explaining to them the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic will help them understand the gravity of it. YouTuber Prajakta Koli reportedly said that many housemaids in Mumbai understand the COVID-19 pandemic situation much better in their local language. She believes that changes like this have to start at 'grassroots'.

For the #CreatorsforWorkers drive, content creators like Bhuvan Bam and Prajakta Koli will shoot a video in their native language. In it, they will explain the situations about COVID-19 pandemic and COVID-19 lockdown. Along with this, they would also include the instructions, the do's and dont's during that should be followed during this period.

