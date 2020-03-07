Varun Dhawan is known to be quite an interactive star. Over the years, his blockbuster films have hugely impacted his fans as they got to see Varun act in a variety of films. From Sui Dhaaga to Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan has proved that he is quite a capable actor. The actor is also an avid user of social media and is fairly up to date with the latest trends.

Varun Dhawan has a gala time with Bhuvan Bam in his latest YouTube interview

In a recent post by Varun, we get a glimpse of YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam who sits with Varun Dhawan for what appears to be an interview. The two youth icons are presumed to discuss several aspects in the interview which will come up on YouTube anytime soon. The snippet uploaded by Varun Dhawan shows him requesting Bhuvan Bam to narrate a song in the voices of some of the characters that he plays online.

In the snippet shared by Varun Dhawan, he asks Bhuvan Bam to recite the song Jaane Who Kaise Log The by Hemant Kumar in the voices of his characters. Bhuvan manages to use the voices of Titu Mama, Banchordas and Papa in the video. Towards the end, Varun even asks the spot boy if he liked Bhuvan’s voice in a jovial fashion.

Bhuvan Bam is known for his hilarious videos on YouTube. He is particularly known for acting as various characters in videos while holding the front camera of his phone. This came as a very unique approach to many fans on YouTube and therefore Bhuvan Bam's channel is now amongst the highest subscribed ones in India. Since his shot to fame, Bhuvan has also gone on to produce some heart-warming songs as well.

