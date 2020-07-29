Big B posts 'suppression' quote after bashing trolls; shares prayer hospital staff recite

It’s been over two weeks that Amitabh Bachcan has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19, but not much has changed about his social media activity. The megastar, known to be an active Twitter user and blogger, has been keeping his fans assured about his health and entertained like always. Big B has also been fiery with the trolls, and had an epic reaction to those hoping COVID-19 gets the better of him.

Amitabh Bachchan’s message to trolls?

Bachchan once again seemed to hint that reaction was better than silence. The 77-year-old shared a quote from Premchand, about there being no point being innocent like a cow. The quote further stated that the more someone seemed suppressible, the more that person will get suppressed.

Here’s the post

T 3609 - à¤¸à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤—à¤Š à¤¬à¤¨à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾à¤® à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤šà¤²à¤¤à¤¾, à¤œà¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¬à¥‹, à¤‰à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥€ à¤¦à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤



- à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‡à¤®à¤šà¤‚à¤¦ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 29, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan recently had hit out at the troll, who had written, “I hope you die with this Covid ..” and had a fiery message to the netizen, ‘May you burn in your own stew.’

Message for COVID warriors

On his blog, Bachchan sent out a message of solidarity to the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who have battling the coronavirus.

“… they that relentlessly , selflessly , dedicate their time energy and care as warriors that battle against the CoViD to bring relief and abandonment from the dreaded virus for their patients , also bring prayer to the Almighty forces with folded hands for relief .. “.. here where I lie in treatment under them at Nanavati Hospital they share with me their prayers that they recite each day ..,” Big B wrote,( sic)

He also shared a prayer the staff at recite every day:

He also wrote, ".. they care not for their own condition, but care for the condition of them they nurse .. to send them back healthy to their loved ones .. they are the Gods in white .. they we honour .. they we admire and have the greatest respect for .. .. they have not seen their loved ones for months .. they remain on the premises and within minutes are ready to rush to any situation that may arise .. ready to bring succour and relief .. ready to bring a smile on our faces ; on the faces of ours .. ðŸ™ .. à¤¨à¤®à¤¨ "

Meanwhile, Big B and Abhishek are still under treatment at the Nanavati Hospital. However, Aihwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have recovered from COVID-19 and returned home. The Piku star had got extremely emotional about their recovery and said that he could not hold back his tears.

