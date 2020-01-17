BIGBANG Will Perform At Coachella 2020, Read About The Most Unexpected Comeback!

BIGBANG, the second generation K-pop group, recently took to Instagram to announce their next act at the 2020 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Fan’s could not believe the announcements as BIGBANG is coming back after a hiatus of almost three years. The four out of the five-member group under the label of YG Entertainment were serving their mandatory military service. The admin at Coachella also took to Instagram to release the official line-up and BIGBANG was in it.

Here is what Coachella 2020 shared:

Also Read | K-pop Bands: Here Is How Much Money They Are Making Worldwide

Member’s T.O.P, Daesung, Taeyang and G-Dragon will be performing a special segment on both the weekends that is on April 10th and 17th 2020. The group, however, will not see Seungri as a part, as he left the group due to The Burning Sun scandal. The group will continue as a four-member set henceforth. Coachella 2020 will also witness Epik High, who will be performing for the second time. In the previous edition, their juniors from the company YG, BLACKPINK, became the first girl group to perform at the music and arts festival. The group’s most popular member announced their participation with a repost of the official announcement.

Also Read | Has BigBang Disappeared? Here's What Happened To The K-Pop Band

BIGBANG will be performing after a gap of several years. However, fans of the group are awaiting the comeback. According to K-media reports, the group was the first step to international popularity of genre alongside Gangnam Style’s PSY. BTS is popularly known to pave the way but BIGBANG is known to open the doors to international fandom of the genre according to experts.

Also Read | K-pop Band BTS' Style Files And Tips For Fans To Create The Same Looks

Also Read | What Does K-pop Band Name "MonstaX" Mean? Know This And Other Related Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.