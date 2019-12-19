What Does K-pop Band Name "MonstaX" Mean? Know This And Other Related Trivia

MonstaX has been hailed as the main reason for K-pop’s growing popularity in America. Since their debut in 2015, MonstaX has gathered a worldwide fandom. Their seven-member boy band consists of Shownu, Wonho, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Minhyuk and I.M. Here are five things that every MonstaX fan should know about:

MonstaX was created with No Mercy

No Mercy is a singing competition in South Korea and this is where the K-pop band, MonstaX was formed. 13 K-pop enthusiasts compete with each other through challenges and vie for viewers and judges’ votes. Those who survived the challenge made up the k-pop band MonstaX band that people see today. Thus even before their debut album released fans were acquainted with all seven members of this K-pop group.

MonstaX name has different meanings in different languages

Their name MonstaX was meant to signify a new “monster” group who would dominate the K-pop world. The band’s name was revealed at the end of the show. The name seems to be perfect for the K-pop band’s aggressive songs like Hero, All In and Trespass. In French, Monsta means ‘my star’ as ‘mon’ means ‘my’ and ‘sta’ can be translated to ‘star’.

MonstaX has famous friends and they also have a long list of collaboration with other artists

Being the first k-pop band to tour America, MonstaX not only met fans but also popular artists with whom they would reportedly like to collaborate. During their winter tour to perform in the Jingle Ball concert series, they met up with 5 Seconds of Summer, Camila Cabello, Khalid and Shawn Mendes. The k-pop band has also posted pictures on their social media. MonstaX has recently collaborated with Steve Aoki on a song which was released in both Korean and English.

MonstaX has US as their major focus

After making their debut in 2015, MonstaX had come to meet American fans just three months later. They performed at the 2015 KCON Los Angeles festival. The K-pop band visits the US every year at least once and also hold stateside since 2017. They have now gathered a US label in Epic records which is also home to stars lime Dj Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Travis Scott. The K-pop band also conducted a world tour called “We Are Here” which concluded at LA’s Staples Centre area in August 2019.

MonstaX has become a six-member band

After the controversies, Wonho announced his departure from the k-pop group on October 31, 2019. The controversies reportedly said that Wonhu owed money to friend Jung Da Eun and was also under suspicions of illegal use of marijuana in 2013. However, fans are making protests to make the singer come back to MonstaX.

