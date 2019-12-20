Has BigBang Disappeared? Here's What Happened To The K-Pop Band

K-pop band Big Bang was formed by YG Entertainment. The group consists of 4 members G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang and Daesung. They are often called the Kings of Pop by their fans. Big Bang has recorded over a hundred songs over a span of ten years. They even won a number of awards for their records. But, after the Bing Bang went to serve the military, fans awaited them to come back but the band seems to have disappeared.

Read What Does K-pop Band Name "MonstaX" Mean? Know This And Other Related Trivia

Where is BigBang now?

A conscription according to South Korea which exists since 1957 requires male citizens between the ages of 18 and 35 to perform compulsory military service. On February 9, 2017, T.O.P enlisted for his two-year service. The other band members went on with their tour for their next album and then in the same year on February 27, G-Dragon enlisted for the military service. Later, Taeyang and Daesung enlisted on March 12 and March 13, 2019, respectively. On March 11, 2019, a band member Seungri retired from the entertainment industry due to scandals. The other band members discharged from the military in 2019.

Read K-pop Bands: Here Is How Much Money They Are Making Worldwide

Read Dua Lipa Just Serenaded The K-pop MAMA Awards In Style. How? Read On.

But, the future of the beloved BigBang now appears to be in jeopardy, with band member T.O.P recently announced that he has no plan of coming back. Even BigBang’s G-Dragon who was out from the army on October 26, said that he would not be joining back his bandmates. While two band members have already speculated that they would not be joining them, the production house has not yet confirmed the news if the band will be reuniting.

Read K-pop Genre Faces Flak As Well As Some Credits In The Year 2019, Know Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.