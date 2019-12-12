K-pop Bands: Here Is How Much Money They Are Making Worldwide

K-pop has become one of the most popular industry in the world right now. Every year sees quite a few number of debuts. But still, the popular ones remain on top, earning a huge amount of money. Here is a list of the richest K-pop groups right now:

BTS

BTS is not just one of the richest but also one of the most popular K-pop group. They are a seven-member boy band consisting of Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, RM and V. They have also transitioned well into the Western music industry with ease and have gone on a number of world tours. This K-pop band's estimate is calculated to be approximately $60 million.

Twice

This K-pop group is one of the most popular all-girls group in South Korea. They formed through the reality show Sixteen in the year 2015. The nine members include Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Tzuyu, Chaeyoung, Nayeon, and Jeongyeon. Their singles Happy Happy and Breakthrough went platinum recently. The K-pop group is estimated to have a net worth of more than $30 million.

TVXQ

This K-pop group, also known as Tong Vfang Xien Qi, was formed way back in 2003 and consists of U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin. They were initially a five-member band which later took a one-year hiatus returning as a two-member band. Their single, Hug went on to top the charts. TVXQ is estimated to be worth $50 million.

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-pop group names in the world right now. They are an all-girl band consisting of Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo. Although they have only 15 songs and seven music videos to their name, they have still gained a lot of fame. They have also made endorsement deals with international brands. Their net worth is estimated to be $25 million.

(Image courtesy: BLACKPINK from Instagram)

BIG BANG

This K-pop group was initially an all-boy five-member band. however, their fifth member Seungri retired making it now a four-membered. They are G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, and T.O.P. They are also a fashion icon and have an estimated worth of $44 million.

