K-pop Band BTS' Style Files And Tips For Fans To Create The Same Looks

K-pop is becoming popular by the day with the Western audience. K-pop bands like BTS, EXO, BlackPink are also giving major fashion goals to fans besides impressing them with their music. BTS band is one of the K-pop bands that seems to be avidly followed by many people all over the globe for their sartorial choices. Here is how one can dress up like their favourite K-pop inspiration, BTS:

Over-sized T-shirt for K-pop inspired wardrobe

Suga and other BTS members are known for wearing oversized T-shirts. Their wardrobe is mostly inspired by streetwear styles. So, if one needs some inspiration on how to look like their favourite Suga, an oversized T-shirt is a must. This needs to be tucked inside ripped jeans and must be paired with a pair of boots.

Leather jacket for K-pop inspired wardrobe

Leather jackets are not just a typical Suga or BTS fashion but K-pop style in general. A leather jacket can glam up any simple outfit making the person look edgier. Suga is usually known for matching the jacket with an all-black ensemble. One can also go for a pop of colour with the jacket to break the monotony of one colour.

Oversized hoodies and cardigans for K-pop inspired fashion

Suga and other members of the K-pop and BTS seem to love wearing big, oversized hoodies and cardigans. They usually match them with a pair of leggings or skinny jeans. One can also opt for the wide-legged pants this K-pop band is usually seen wearing.

Beanies for K-pop inspired fashion

Suga is known to sport a lot of beanies. One beanie that this K-pop singer is usually seen in is the blue fluffy one. Other than him, Jungkook is also known for his beanie look. He was seen sporting a classic tight black beanie.

Button-down shirts for K-pop inspired fashion

Button-down shirts seem to be very popular with the K-pop group BTS. They can be styled in many ways and looks good when paired with almost anything. So for one going for a classic BTS look, button-down shirts are a must-have in their wardrobe.

