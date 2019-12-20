The Debate
K-pop Band BTS' Style Files And Tips For Fans To Create The Same Looks

Music

BTS is a seven-member boy band. Here is the style file of this K-pop band and how fans can get inspired to create a similar look. Read on to know more.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
k-pop

K-pop is becoming popular by the day with the Western audience. K-pop bands like BTS, EXO, BlackPink are also giving major fashion goals to fans besides impressing them with their music. BTS band is one of the K-pop bands that seems to be avidly followed by many people all over the globe for their sartorial choices. Here is how one can dress up like their favourite K-pop inspiration, BTS:

Over-sized T-shirt for K-pop inspired wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Suga and other BTS members are known for wearing oversized T-shirts. Their wardrobe is mostly inspired by streetwear styles. So, if one needs some inspiration on how to look like their favourite Suga, an oversized T-shirt is a must. This needs to be tucked inside ripped jeans and must be paired with a pair of boots.

Also Read: What Does K-pop Band Name "MonstaX" Mean? Know This And Other Related Trivia

Leather jacket for K-pop inspired wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Leather jackets are not just a typical Suga or BTS fashion but K-pop style in general. A leather jacket can glam up any simple outfit making the person look edgier. Suga is usually known for matching the jacket with an all-black ensemble. One can also go for a pop of colour with the jacket to break the monotony of one colour.

Also Read: K-pop Bands: Here Is How Much Money They Are Making Worldwide

Oversized hoodies and cardigans for K-pop inspired fashion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Suga and other members of the K-pop and BTS seem to love wearing big, oversized hoodies and cardigans. They usually match them with a pair of leggings or skinny jeans. One can also opt for the wide-legged pants this K-pop band is usually seen wearing.

Also Read: K-Pop Star Kang Daniel To Take A Break Due To Anxiety And Depression

Beanies for K-pop inspired fashion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Suga is known to sport a lot of beanies. One beanie that this K-pop singer is usually seen in is the blue fluffy one. Other than him, Jungkook is also known for his beanie look. He was seen sporting a classic tight black beanie.

Also Read: K-pop Fashion: Style Statements Of Stars That Fashion Enthusiasts Cannot Miss

Button-down shirts for K-pop inspired fashion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Button-down shirts seem to be very popular with the K-pop group BTS. They can be styled in many ways and looks good when paired with almost anything. So for one going for a classic BTS look, button-down shirts are a must-have in their wardrobe.

Also Read: '6 Underground' Star Ryan Reynolds Wants To Join K-pop Band EXO

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
