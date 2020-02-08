Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz & Rashami Desai Get A Warning, Upset Fans Call The Makers 'biased'

Bigg Boss is famous for its spawning controversies, Weekend Ka Waar episodes and hosting fun-filled games. Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 has been a constant at the top position of the TRP charts, as the contestants have successfully managed to entertain the audience since the show’s inception. Be it the fun-filled captaincy tasks or the exciting nomination processes, fans of the much-loved show seemingly enjoy the gossip fodder provided by the contestants of the show. Recently, Bigg Boss warned Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz for blaming the makers for being unbiased, to which fans of the show seemingly agreed. Here are the details.

Also Read | Kashmera Shah Carried 'shagun' For Sidharth Shukla Inside The Bigg Boss 13 House?

Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz get a warning by BB

Recently, Bigg Boss introduced a new immunity challenge for the contestants, in which the members of the Elite club had to support and save contestants Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, who were locked up in jail. According to the rules of the game, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla had to showcase their strength to get the keys to save the contestants. However, in the task, Asim Riaz tried to block Sidharth to stop him from getting the keys.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Tries To Mimic Bigg Boss And Housemates Have A Good Laugh

Seeing things going out of hand, Bigg Boss warned Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla to not block anyone and to not get violent, to which Asim Riaz revolted. Later, after the task was done, Bigg Boss reprimanded Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai for hurling accusations at the makers. However, it seems like fans of the show agree with Rashami and Asim, as they took to their social media handles to voice their opinions against Bigg Boss. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Called 'Dhokebaaz' By Asim Riaz For Not Saving Arti Singh

Sahi bolre hai rashmi aur Asim

Tum log biased ho

Sare rules inke time yaad ate h tumko#StarBoyAsim — adv.tanvisharma_ main bhi Asim ki gf (@tanv_sharma) February 7, 2020

Abey saale poora season baiseness word Sab bolbol ke thaak gayee and now you r opening your eyes when Asim pointed out

Yeh manisha sharma overnight work Kar Rahi hai kya...Shukla lo clean Karne ke liye#StarBoyAsim — Muqueeth Faizan🌟Asim Fan🌟 (@BeingFaizan8) February 7, 2020

This's really bullshit season of @BiggBoss. As an audience don't want to see favouritism or horseshit on the name of "Reality shows". Why can't @ColorsTV see the efforts, honesty, dedication of #AsimRiaz who is playing actual game. His efforts for show are getting ruin by makers. — Farah (@fairy__fk) February 7, 2020

Tumlog biasedness ki hadh par kartey ho



Rashami aur #StarBoyAsim k time hi kyun — NaWajShAh 🌟 ASIM SQUAD (@shahnawaj0) February 7, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Sidharth Shukla Entertains The Housemates With His Mimicry Skills

(Promo Image: Asim and Rashami Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.