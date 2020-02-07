Kashmera Shah Carried 'shagun' For Sidharth Shukla Inside The Bigg Boss 13 House?

Actor Kashmera Shah in a recent interview with a news portal revealed that she had 'shagun' ready for Sidharth Shukla in case Arti Singh agreed to marry him. Kashmera recently entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and tried her best to make Sidharth Shukla and her sister-in-law Arti Singh fall in love. However, Arti made it very clear that she is not interested in Sidharth and she is happy to just be his friend.

Kashmera on Sidharth and Arti

Kashmera Shah told the news portal the reason why she went all the way through to get Sidharth and Arti to be a couple. As reported, Kashmera said that she saw Arti's Mera Saaya Saath Hoga video and she found it very funny. She also said that she has seen their bonding and their closeness in the Bigg Boss house.

Kashmera reportedly added that when Sidharth went to the Bigg Boss 13 jail as a punishment, Arti was seen sitting outside. She further added that Sidharth has always saved Arti from nominations and has also protected her. Kashmera told the news portal that she believes the two share a good friendship and have a good rapport. She also added that she feels that women look for all such qualities in a husband.

Kashmera, during her visit to the Bigg Boss 13 house, had asked Arti if she was interested in Sidharth. Arti had told Kashmera that Sidharth is a good guy but their temperaments do not match. Kashmera kept telling her that Sidharth has been protective of her and has always saved her instead of Shehnaz.

Kashmera said that Sidharth looked like an aggressive person from outside. She told the news portal that he was been logical and rational during her stay inside the house. Talking about Vishal Aditya Singh, Kashmera reportedly said that he has been rude to Arti but she found him to be very loving otherwise.

