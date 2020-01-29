Bigg Boss 13: Asim's Brother Umar Lashes Out At Vikas Gupta As He Comments On Asim's Love

Bigg Boss 13 has seen its share of drama with the unpredictable turn of events. One of the most followed contestants, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz recently took a dig at Vikas Gupta for revealing details about Asim’s romantic life. He tweeted his opinion on his official Instagram handle.

Umar Riaz calls out Vikas Gupta for talking about Asim’s love life

The latest development in the Bigg Boss 13 house has been the entrance of connections of each of the contestants. Vikas Gupta was the one to come in as the connection of Sidharth Shukla. Vikas had spoken about how Asim Riaz has a girlfriend outside the house. He revealed this in a conversation with Shehnaaz Gill, who was shocked to hear this. Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz recently reacted on the incident. In a tweet, he has written how Vikas should not be spreading lies about brother Asim Riaz. He has added that Vikas should be worried about his own love life. He has also written about how Asim was able to deal with Vikas in the right manner when Vikas was still a contestant on the show. He has also sarcastically called Vikas Gupta “The Mastermind of BB”. Umar Riaz has tagged Vikas Gupta as a failed player at the end of the tweet. Have a look at the tweet put up by him here.

Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories! #AsimRiaz #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 28, 2020

Read Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla ‘goes Down On His Knees’ For Rashami Desai

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Reveals Details About Her Breakup To Asim Riaz

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz drops a bomb in the house

In a Bigg Boss 13 promo released on January 28, 2020, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Gill can be seen entering the house as her connection. He can be seen giving some insight into what has been happening in the house. He tells her that she should stay away from Rashami Desai as she was the one to say that Shehnaaz is nothing without Sidharth. He also tells Sidharth and Shehnaaz to be cautious of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma as they want to separate them. Have a look at the promo here.

Image Credit: Umar Riaz and Vikas Gupta Instagram

Read Bigg Boss 13: Is Kashmera Shah Trying To Bring Sidharth Shukla And Arti Singh Closer?

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Do You Know Asim Riaz Was Thrashed By Varun Dhawan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.