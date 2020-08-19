'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Madhurima Tuli Rings In Her Birthday At Home; Thanks Her Family

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli turned a year older on August 19. On Wednesday afternoon, Madhurima Tuli posted a slew of pictures and gave a sneak peek into how her birthday celebration at home looked like. As seen in the first video, the actor cuts her cake, while her parents are busy clapping and singing the birthday song for her. Her brother, who is shooting the video, also croons the birthday song.

The second picture is a selfie where Tuli poses for the camera. In the last photo, Madhurima stretches her hands and smiles away to glory. Both her cakes, with lit candles are placed on her table. On sharing the pictures and videos, Madhurima Tuli wrote, "Ringing in my birthday. Thank you, Mom, Dad, Shrikant for always making me feel so special. Love you guys to the moon and back." She went on to tag her parents Vijaya Pant and Praveen Tuli and her brother in the caption.

As soon as Madhurima Tuli's Instagram post was up, Vindu Singh, Monalisa, Anjum Fakih and others wished the actor on her special day. Meanwhile, fans also dropped sweet birthday wishes for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Check out the pictures.

Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima celebrates her birthday

Madhurima was last seen in SonyLIV's web series titled Avrodh: The Siege Within. Helmed by Raj Acharya, the show also features Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan among others. In an interview with IWM Buzz, Madhurima spoke about her experience while shooting for Avrodh: The Siege Within. Madhurima stated that she was extremely charged up while shooting. Talking about her co-star Amit Sadh, Tuli revealed that Amit was simply fantastic and added that the way he managed to be in his character throughout was just amazing.

Meanwhile, Madhurima hit many headlines during her stint in Salman Khan's popular show, Bigg Boss 13. She has been a part of films like Baby, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Naam Shabana among others. On Independence Day, the Kasturi actor took to her Instagram and expressed that she is lucky and honoured to be a part of two amazing patriotic projects like Avrodh and Baby.

