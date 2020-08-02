From Being Bigg Boss Contestants To Lovers, Here's Yuvika & Prince's Relationship Timeline

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met during their stint in Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 9. After which, love blossomed between the duo, but the couple remained tight-lipped about it. Amid their relationship rumours, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula continued to share that they were 'just friends' and in 2018 Prince made it official with a lovey-dovey post on Instagram and announced their engagement. Here's a quick sneak peek into Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's relationship timeline.

Prince & Yuvika met in Bigg Boss 9 house

Prince and Yuvika met each other in the Bigg Boss 9 house. The duo's camaraderie sparked many rumours about their relationship. Soon, Prince confessed his love to Yuvika and proposed her with a parantha. Interestingly, the parantha was shaped like a heart.

Yuvika evicted from Bigg Boss 9

After Prince confessed his love to Yuvika, the latter was evicted from the house a few days later. After which, Nora Fatehi entered the house and reports about Prince and Nora's 'close' bond floated on the internet. After Nora too was evicted, both Yuvika Chaudhary and the Street Dancer 3D actor were recalled to the show, and that's when Yuvika had questioned Prince about the rumours.

'Just friends' phase

After Prince was declared as the Bigg Boss 9 winner, the duo continued to spend time together and their social media posts screamed love. However, when they were questioned about the same, both the stars remained numb about their bond. Fans dropped comments like 'Made for each other' on their posts. Yuvika had revealed to an entertainment portal that Prince was sure about his love from day one and added that she, like any other girl, took her time.

Prince's confession in an interview

In an interview, Prince Narula was questioned about his relationship with Yuvika. After which he revealed to the news portal and confessed that he told himself that whatever he would do, he will not leave Yuvika. On the other hand, when Yuvika spoke to a portal, she said that it was Prince's love and faith that changed her.

Prince & Yuvika 'engaged'

Prince and Yuvika Chaudhary made it official on January 24, 2018. Prince posted a picture with Yuvika that sees the duo flaunting their engagement rings. Prince wrote, "Thank you, baby, thank you so much. Still can't sink in me that you said yes to me and you are mine forever. Now lovers for life, engaged."

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula's 'big fat' wedding

Prince and Yuvika got hitched in October 2018. Pictures from their dreamy affair were all over the internet. Celebs like Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundrra, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Guppta, Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Varun Sood, Pearl V Puri among others graced the event.

