Paras Chhabra's Rumoured Ex-GF Pavitra Punia To Be Part Of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14'?

The speculations about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 contestants have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. If the latest reports are to be believed, Kawach- Kali Shaktiyon Se and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Pavitra Punia will participate in the show. Interestingly, Pavitra Punia was Paras Chhabra's alleged former girlfriend.

Pavitra Punia to be part of Bigg Boss 14?

According to a report of IWM Buzz, actor Pavitra Punia chose to walk off from Balveer Returns, to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. A source close to the portal stated that Pavitra has got a lucrative Bigg Boss offer and that she is preparing for the show. However, Pavitra has not made any official announcement about the same.

Pavitra Punia's alleged former boyfriend, Paras Chhabra, was a part of Bigg Boss 13. Paras Chhabra was among the top five contestants on the show. He hit many headlines during his stint in the show for his performance in the house. Meanwhile, as far as Bigg Boss 14 contestants are concerned, reportedly, Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, among others are approached to participate in the show.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma unveil the poster of their new song titled ‘Ring’

On Sunday, Colors TV's official Instagram account unveiled the new promo of Bigg Boss 14. As seen in the clip, Salman Khan is busy munching popcorn. He says, "Manoranjan par 2020 ne uthaya prashn, denge uttar manaate hue jashn. Ab scene paltega, kyuki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawaab."

On sharing the new promo, the makers wrote, "2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai BB14, jald hi sirf Colors par." As soon as the new promo was up, a user wrote, "Salman you are a rockstar. Bigg Boss 14 becomes super hit." An amused fan wrote, "I'm so excited for Bb14. I hope this time this season will be more bigger."

Bigg Boss 14 new promo

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Mahira Sharma & Paras Chhabra get similar tattoos; See posts

On Friday, the makers of the show also teased fans with an intriguing new poster of Bigg Boss 14. Salman Khan is seen cleaning the floor with a mop in the new poster. The caption to the post read, "Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega." However, the list of the contestants and the release date of the show is not announced yet.

Also Read | Paras Chhabra upset with Shehnaaz Gill's father for making fun of his baldness

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill’s father ‘forgives’ Paras Chhabra after latter calls him stupid

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.