Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Is Being Hailed For Her Smart Performance; Read Why

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, three contestants made a re-entry into the house. The contestants who were already in the house were expected to perform a task where they had to ignore the existence of the re-entered contestants. Shefali Bagga earned the most points by tactfully making the people react to her. She is being widely praised across social media platforms for her re-entrance with a bang.

Fans react to Shefali Bagga’s performance in Bigg Boss 13

A number of people can be seen praising Shefali Bagga for the way she pulled off the Nazar Andaz task in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13. She can be seen being called a “taskmaster” and “kamaal” by the viewers. Here are a few reactions from the audience.

So less of Bhukla in today's episode.

Maze aa gaye.#Madhurima seems interesting. She's a fab tadka..and #ShefaliBagga toh hai hi kamaal. She proved that in the task.#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Vips. (@Viiipra) December 2, 2019

I m reminded how #ShefaliBagga was my absolute favorite! An EXCELLENT task master! I now realised how much i missed her! She performed task like a pro! Hope she has not apologised to Sana genuinely#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Baby Driver 💥 🏏 (@MaheshShenoy12) December 2, 2019

Did anyone else notice #ShefaliBagga didn't bother talking to Shukla?



GOTTA LOVE HER FOR THAT.



She will talk to him eventually but today she chose to talk to people who she finds real and genuine. I think she has correctly analysed everyone (except Paras).#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — Vips. (@Viiipra) December 2, 2019

#ShefaliBagga trending again.. and she is literally better than alot of contestant survived in the house. #Bhau #Aarti are less deserving than her. pic.twitter.com/w2on0ob0uP — NC India #ShefaliBagga 🌹 (@NCIndiaHearts) December 2, 2019

Shefali nailed the task !!!! 🔥

MY GOD ...

Brilliant job 😂

Kya mast reactions nikaale hai 🙌#ShefaliBagga #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — Bhumika ✷ (@bhumika__maru) December 2, 2019

You guys literally should see performance of #Shefali!!

She is GEM!!!



....& also notice #Rashami, who was in-between all, still managed to ignore her!! How, I mean how did she manage to do this?? #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #RashamiDesai #ShefaliBagga — R. ♡ (@ravirajpoot29) December 2, 2019

Arhaan proposes to Rashmi on the latest episode

Arhaan Khan and Rashmi Desai were said to be close even before they joined the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 13. In the latest episode, with the re-entry of Arhaan in the show, he expressed his feelings for fellow contestant Rashmi Desai. Rashmi also reciprocated the energy. Their story has been getting fans excited.

