Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Is Being Hailed For Her Smart Performance; Read Why

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is an Indian television reality show which has high TRP ratings. Here is a look at the latest task on the show and how fans are reacting to it.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, three contestants made a re-entry into the house. The contestants who were already in the house were expected to perform a task where they had to ignore the existence of the re-entered contestants. Shefali Bagga earned the most points by tactfully making the people react to her. She is being widely praised across social media platforms for her re-entrance with a bang.

Fans react to Shefali Bagga’s performance in Bigg Boss 13

A number of people can be seen praising Shefali Bagga for the way she pulled off the Nazar Andaz task in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13. She can be seen being called a “taskmaster” and “kamaal” by the viewers. Here are a few reactions from the audience.

Read Bigg Boss 13 | Written Updates For December 02, 2019 | Housemates Welcome New Wildcards

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli Enters The House As The New Wild Card

Arhaan proposes to Rashmi on the latest episode

Arhaan Khan and Rashmi Desai were said to be close even before they joined the Indian reality show Bigg Boss 13. In the latest episode, with the re-entry of Arhaan in the show, he expressed his feelings for fellow contestant Rashmi Desai. Rashmi also reciprocated the energy. Their story has been getting fans excited.

Read Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Wig Moment Caught On Camera, Netizens Say 'udi Udi Jaye'

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Asks Shefali Jariwala To Not Play The 'woman Card'

 

 

Published:
