Bigg Boss 13: Did Shehnaaz Gill Just Lie About Her Age To Salman Khan?

Bigg Boss 13 has been garnering a lot of attention due to the numerous controversies and altercations between the contestants. Talking about the contestants, Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the most popular as well as controversial housemates, this season. Be it for her immature antics, her bond with Sidharth Shukla or because of her recent breakdown in front of the host Salman Khan, the Punjabi actor and model has made several headlines on the show. Recently, Shehnaaz revealed her age to be 25 years in front of Salman but it seems that she may be lying about her age and she also got exposed by a fan on this matter.

Shehnaaz's lie recently got exposed by a fan

One of the fans of the show recently tweeted a screenshot of her birthday information which states that Shehnaaz was born on January 27, 1993. The fan also revealed that if calculated by her birth year, Shehnaaz should ideally be 27 years of age and will soon turn 28 years of age, this January. This seems to expose the fact that she lied to Salman Khan about her actual age. Well, this did not go down well for her and she inevitably received some criticism for lying about her age.

As per Wiki #ShenazGill is : 27 January 1993 Born.

If calculated correctly, She will complete 27 Years this Jan 27th ( After 13 days ) and will enter 28th Year of Her Life



She told @BeingsalmanKhan she is 25 years ??

Yahaan Bhi Jhooth 🤔🤭 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/LMhaBc7cUI — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) January 14, 2020

The recent episode saw an ugly fight between Madhurima and Vishal

The latest episode saw some high octane drama between the contestants. The chaos worsened when Madhurima hit Vishal repeatedly with a frying pan. Post that, the housemates separated the two of them before things took turn for the worse. Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala said that Vishal should definitely take a stand for this particular situation. Asim Riaz also lauded Vishal for not raising an issue over the incident. Bigg Boss also gave a harsh punishment to the two housemates as they were locked up in a jail facing each other and it was also announced that they both will no longer be the participants of the show.

