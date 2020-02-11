Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra Takes A Dig At Asim, Says He Is Nowhere Near The Race To Win

Bigg Boss season 13 is nearing its end after a long showdown between contestants. The show has seen multiple arguments and disagreements among contestants. The makers decided to extend the season's duration following several reasons; however, the show is finally nearing its end and fans are rooting for their favourite contestant to win the show.

Dolly Bindra takes a dig at Asim Riaz

However, the war among the contestants have not ceased and are still ongoing following the climax. Bigg Boss veteran Dolly Bindra too has eased in with her thoughts about the end of the show. According to an entertainment portal, Dolly has mentioned that Asim Riaz is nowhere close to Sidharth Shukla in terms of winning.

Twitterati caused a huge uproar recently when fans showed their support to Asim; however, Dolly feels despite all of this, Asim is nowhere close to winning. Dolly was seen in the fourth season of Bigg Boss, and since then she has been a dedicated fan of the show and has commented on the happenings. The actor mentioned that she hopes that Siddarth Shukla wins the show as he has emerged as one of the strongest contenders over time, according to an entertainment portal. She also bashed out Asim for just being a pawn to provoke and target Sidharth.

The Bigg Boss veteran mentioned that she wishes to see Sidharth and Shehnaz Gill standing beside Salman Khan at the finale. She also had some harsh words to say about Asim and even mentioned that Sidharth is much more popular than him and therefore he was being targeted. She also took a dig at Rashami Desai who according to her lied the most to Salman Khan.

