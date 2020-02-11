Bigg Boss 13: Did Himanshi Confess Her Feelings For Asim Because Of Salman?

Bigg Boss 13 has seen the most controversies so far, recording the highest TRP of all times. The viewers saw love blooming between Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz, who were always seen supporting each other and fighting for each other until Himanshi got evicted.

Himanshi Khurana was brought back into the house for a week as Asim Riaz's connection on the show. The fans of the show witnessed how happy the two were to be reunited. Asim in one of the episodes went down on one knee and proposed to Himanshi. To this, Himanshi did not give a clear answer but told him that she needed time to think.

Himanshi Khurana wanted to discuss things with her family first

Even after coming out of the Bigg Boss house for the second time, Himanshi Khurana has been showing her full support to Asim Riaz. A video has surfaced on the internet where she can be seen talking to the viewers about her feelings for him. Himanshi, in that snippet, can be heard saying that for her marriage is a big commitment and therefore she wanted to clear things related to her relationship with Asim in the presence of their families. She further added that she was upset that she had to confess her feelings on being prompted by Salman Khan who wanted to know the truth.

The video was about Himanshi having to confess her feelings for Asim when the show host Salman Khan had schooled Asim for annoying Himanshi and asking her about her feeling for him. Salman had further said that Asim could be embarrassing her by asking her to confess her feelings on national television.

Listening to all this, Himanshi had interrupted Salman and told him that she does have feelings for Asim. Salman then quickly turned toward Asim and mocked him saying that that was how one gets the other person to confess their feelings.

