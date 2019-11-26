Bigg Boss 13: #HimSim In The Air; Asim Riaz Confesses Love For Himanshi Khurrana?

The Bigg Boss house has always proven to be a space where the contestants have found romance and love. Almost every season, there is a budding romance between many contestants. The Bigg Boss 13 house is no different as there are speculations of many romantic connections. A recent one seems to be Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana.

#HimSim falling in love?

The latest promotional video shared by Colors TV on their Instagram shows Asim and Himanshi sitting together. Asim seems to be confessing his love for Himanshi. The two can be seen sitting in the garden area. Himanshi asks Asim if he is playing a game with her. To this, Asim confesses that he has strong feelings. Himanshi asks if these feelings are directed towards her.

Himanshi further tries to get it out of Asim as she asks how she will believe him. Asim replies, 'Samajhdar ko ishara kaafi hai'. Himanshi then talks about how anything can happen. She also mentions that many claim that Asim is falling for Himanshi.

Himanshi Khurrana was a wild card contestant of the show while Asim has been inside the house since day one. Since Khurrana has entered the house, Asim has been trying his luck with the Punjabi girl. The two have been seen flirting with each other quite a lot of times. Himanshi has been clear on her end as she has shared the fact that she has a pure connection with someone outside the house. She also has talked about how she does not want to mess it up. Other contestants have also noticed Asim's inclinations towards Himanshi, like Shefali Jariwala and Arti Singh.

Fans are also reacting to the flirtations between the two contestants. Many have talked about their hopes of Asim and Himanshi ending up together. Here are some tweets:

Haan Pyar hua he 😁

or cute b lagrha he 😍😍😍#HimanshiKhurana

— Precious💞Rashami bb13 (@LEOPET3) November 25, 2019

