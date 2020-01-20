Bigg Boss 13 Housemates Asim Riaz And Paras Chhabra Fight Over House Duties

Bigg Boss 13 house has grabbed everyone's attention in order to find out which contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The internet currently is divided into two sides people supporting Asim Riaz and people against Asim Riaz. Riaz is the first member of the coveted Elite Club which. This club enables a contestant an immunity from nominations at any point of time. After the recent promo dropped by the makers of the show where Asim and Sidharth are seen getting into a verbal fight, the makers have dropped another promo. In the new promo, Asim Riaz has gotten into another war of words with Paras Chhabra over house duties.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz-Sidharth Shukla Verbal Fight Gets Aggressive In Horse Race Task

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fan-made Video Collage Featuring Himanshi-Asim's Cute Moments Goes Viral

The promo shows that Rashami Desai has asked Paras Chhabra to help her in making paranthas for the contestants. He flatly refused to do the task despite the fact that he was assigned to do so. Asim was sitting in the kitchen area, jumped in their conversation and started telling Paras that he will have to perform the duties which are assigned to him. Paras lost his cool over this and started accusing Asim of being Rashami's messenger and speaking on behalf of Rashami Desai. Later Mahira Sharma also joined Paras in this fight with Asim and Rashami over this matter.

Watch the video here

Many viewers have reacted to the promo dropped by the makers of the show. The viewers chose their sides in the comments section of the video. Some of the people did not agree with Asim over this matter while many of his fans chose to take his side.

Also Read: Who Is Asim Riaz's Brother Umar Riaz? Here Is All You Need To Know About Him

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma And Some Of Her Best Outfits On The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.