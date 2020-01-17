Bigg Boss 13 Fan-made Video Collage Featuring Himanshi-Asim's Cute Moments Goes Viral

Asim Riaz is currently believed to be one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Asim has gained a lot of popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 13. His name has become a popular name in every household because of his performance on the show. On the sow, model Asim Riaz was involved with wild card contestant Himanshi. The followers of the show were enjoying the bonding and cute chemistry between the two of them. The duo's rapport was enjoyed by the audience and it was also assumed that Asim did have feelings for Himanshi.

Later, Asim decided to open up about his feelings for Himanshi. He did express his feelings to her but Himanshi Khurrana said that she was already in a committed relationship and that she only took Asim as a friend. But even after all this, the viewers were expecting their love story would take a turn but to everyone's disappointment, nothing worked between the two of them. There are many fans who are waiting to see Himanshi and Asim together. They also have many fan clubs on social media and one of their fans have made a video. The same video features all the cute moments between the two of them. The video has captured all the lovely moments between Asim and Himanshi from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Watch the video here

Recently, during the family special episode when the loved ones of all the contestants entered the house, Shefali's husband Parag also made an appearance in the house. He went to Asim to inform him that Himanshi was waiting for him outside. Parag also added that Shefali had not yet got married and after hearing this Asim seems to be the happiest contestant in the house.

