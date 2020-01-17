Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma And Some Of Her Best Outfits On The Show

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma is a very popular contestant inside the house. She has also acted on a television show on Sab TV called Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan. After this show, Mahira gained a lot of popularity and came into the spotlight. She has also appeared in many other comedy television shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as well as Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double etc. Mahira Sharma is currently making headlines because of her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor's fans have been supporting her. Apart from her game on the show, her fans have mostly loved her outfits. Mahira Sharma is often seen giving her fans fashion goals.

Here is a look at some of her best outfits

The time when Mahira pulled off the gorgeous blush gown. This stunning gown was designed by Shilpi Ahuja.

When Mahira Sharma rocked the fusion outfit designed by Neha Chaudhary.

This maroon jumpsuit was highly appreciated by all of Mahira's fans. The jumpsuit was designed by Poonam Chhipa.

Another gorgeous gown that Mahira sported on the show. The fans loved the pastel colour of the outfit. The gown was designed by Arezu.

Mahira managed to steal everyone's attention when she totally rocked the lilac Anarkali dress. The outfit was designed by Enamour by Radha.

